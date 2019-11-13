Dirty on the :30: Tori Spelling Owes $1 Million In Taxes

Tori Spelling has lost a source of income after BH90210 was canceled after its first season, and she and her husband owe over a million dollars in taxes. There's a lien on their home, and liens on their federal and state taxes... and the IRS drained $700,000 from their bank account, which still didn't cover what they owe.

Sean Spicer spoke out about being eliminated on dancing With The Stars. He said he understood the judges and felt they made the right decision, and he's fine with it. He criticized Tom Bergeron for being opposed to having a political figure like him on the show, saying that sort of attitude will only continue to create a sense of divisiveness.