Dirty on the :30: What Is Taylor Swift's 'Huge Moment' Going To Be?
Taylor Swift is planning a "huge moment" at the American Music Awards. She was recently embroiled in a feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over the rights to her old catalog of music... she would be allowed to play it on the show, but the question was whether it could stream afterwards. That has been settled, and she will be performing on the show, but now she's made this big announcement. What do you think the announcement is? Is it something Cats-related? Is she married? Pregnant? Or will it just be a letdown?
Ariana Grande had to take some days off because she was sick with an autoimmune going that was affecting her joints and leaving her in tremendous pain. She had to cancel a show in Kentucky, and 40 people in town showed up at the arena. Ariana's fan club caught wind of it, and Ariana wanted to do something special, so she bought them all lunch at the arena. That's really nice!
On his Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a special request from a young 3-year-old fan named Hiram Harris, who's battling cancer, complicated by Down's Syndrome. The little boy's favorite movie is Moana, so The Rock sent him a special message from him and Maui.
There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.
Tori Spelling and her husband were in some legal trouble with the IRS. They had a lein on their house, and had their bank account seized. So what are you going to do in that situation? Pose with one hundred dollar bills, apparently.