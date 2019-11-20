Dirty on the :30: What Is Taylor Swift's 'Huge Moment' Going To Be?

Taylor Swift is planning a "huge moment" at the American Music Awards. She was recently embroiled in a feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over the rights to her old catalog of music... she would be allowed to play it on the show, but the question was whether it could stream afterwards. That has been settled, and she will be performing on the show, but now she's made this big announcement. What do you think the announcement is? Is it something Cats-related? Is she married? Pregnant? Or will it just be a letdown?

Ariana Grande had to take some days off because she was sick with an autoimmune going that was affecting her joints and leaving her in tremendous pain. She had to cancel a show in Kentucky, and 40 people in town showed up at the arena. Ariana's fan club caught wind of it, and Ariana wanted to do something special, so she bought them all lunch at the arena. That's really nice!

On his Instagram, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared a special request from a young 3-year-old fan named Hiram Harris, who's battling cancer, complicated by Down's Syndrome. The little boy's favorite movie is Moana, so The Rock sent him a special message from him and Maui.

Tori Spelling and her husband were in some legal trouble with the IRS. They had a lein on their house, and had their bank account seized. So what are you going to do in that situation? Pose with one hundred dollar bills, apparently.