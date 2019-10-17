Dirty on the :30: What's On Blake Lively's Baby Registry?

Blake Lively welcomed her third child with Ryan Reynolds last week, and now they're the latest celebrities to team up with Amazon for a curated registry list. Jennifer Lawrence recently released a wedding registry, while Blake's was, obviously, a baby registry.

It started out pretty good, with the diaper genie and a cute flatware set. But it also includes a baby cook four-in-one steamer cooker blender, which is one of those products that every parent buys because they think they're going to make their own baby food at home, but after like one day, we all say "Nope I'm going to the store." The only thing that's really good on Blake's list is Target gift cards.

Jennifer Lawrence is going to get married this weekend at a swanky place in Rhode Island. Some of the appetizers people are going to enjoy include sweet potato flat cakes, Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk, smoked pork belly with pickled apple, a salt cod begnet. Saturday October 19th is the biggest day for weddings this year with 34,000 couples tying the knot.

Christine couldn't tell who the Skeleton was on The Masked Singer. Salt and Jonesy both figured it out right away... he was Paul Schaffer, David Letterman's former band leader.