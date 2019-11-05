Dirty on the :30: What's Wrong With Dancing With The Stars?!?

Felicity Huffman has started her community service at The Teen Project, which helps at risk, homeless, and sex trafficked young women. This is gonna be a life changer for her, we think.

There's a new trailer for the movie Honeyboy, which is a biography written by Shia LaBeouf about his childhood. He was thanking all the people that have helped him along the way, including his arresting officer.

What is going on, on Dancing with the Stars? This season is absolutely crazy. Ally Brooke got a nearly perfect score last night, but was in the bottom last night and almost went home (spoiler alert: she did not).

Video of Ally Brooke’s Paso Doble - Dancing with the Stars

Sean Spicer got a 20 and he had to switch pros last night, but he wasn't on the chopping block for some reason. We have no idea why they're keeping him around.

Video of Sean Spicer’s Jazz - Dancing with the Stars

Hannah Brown is still near the top of the heap, although she isn't because she's not a favorite of any of the judges. Last week she said they shouldn't be judging her as harshly as they do, so that probably didn't earn her any favors with the judges.