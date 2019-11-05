Dirty on the :30: What's Wrong With Dancing With The Stars?!?
Felicity Huffman has started her community service at The Teen Project, which helps at risk, homeless, and sex trafficked young women. This is gonna be a life changer for her, we think.
There's a new trailer for the movie Honeyboy, which is a biography written by Shia LaBeouf about his childhood. He was thanking all the people that have helped him along the way, including his arresting officer.
“A damn near perfect screenplay… easily the best and bravest film I have seen in years, thanks to the masterful direction of Alma Har’el”. Last night Shia and the Honey Boy fam attended the #HFA where he received the award for breakthrough screenwriting, presented by @robertdowneyjr . “4 years ago Shia played a soldier with PTSD in “Man Down”. Yesterday he received an award for writing #HoneyBoy at a mental health/Rehab facility where he was diagnosed with PTSD. TY @robertdowneyjr for presenting him with hope long before this award.” @alma.harel ❤️
What is going on, on Dancing with the Stars? This season is absolutely crazy. Ally Brooke got a nearly perfect score last night, but was in the bottom last night and almost went home (spoiler alert: she did not).
Sean Spicer got a 20 and he had to switch pros last night, but he wasn't on the chopping block for some reason. We have no idea why they're keeping him around.
Hannah Brown is still near the top of the heap, although she isn't because she's not a favorite of any of the judges. Last week she said they shouldn't be judging her as harshly as they do, so that probably didn't earn her any favors with the judges.