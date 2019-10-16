Dirty on the :30: Who Are The Chrisleys Suing and Why?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are trying to sue over their state tax evasion charge. They were cleared of that charge last week, but they're still up on federal charges. They are claiming they were unjustly and specifically targeted... despite having a show that flaunts their wealth. That's the target on their backs. This is also not the first time they've been in trouble and had to downsize and sell everything in order to get out of owing back taxes.

Jennifer Aniston blew up Instagram yesterday, gaining 116,000 followers in the first hour her account was live, causing Instagram to crash. She currently has about 9.2 million followers.