Dirty on the :30: Who Is Liam Hemsworth Dating?

It looks like Liam Hemsworth is moving on from Miley Cyrus. Reports are that Miley is dating Cody Simpson, an Australian singer, but Liam is apparently also dating an Australian. Her name is Maddison Brown, and she's an actress in the new Dynasty. A few months back, she was on a radio show and they were playing the game F*** Marry Kill, and she picked Liam... but not to kill, and not to marry.

Will Smith's Gemini Man only earned $20.5 million, coming in third at the box office and getting beat out by an animated movie and Joker in its second week. Looking back, is it possible Will Smith isn't a leading man? It seems like his best roles are always when he's paired with a buddy. Where's Martin Lawrence?

Video of Gemini Man (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures

Jane Fonda, 81, was arrested for her role in a climate change protest. She, of course, has a history of protesting, most notably when she demonstrated against the Vietnam War.

Keira Knightley was on a BBC show, and just let it drop that she has a 6-week-old baby at home.

Welcome to #Friday with Charlie & @BBCNaga

- We talk #Brexit as the British and Irish PMs say they're on a 'pathway' to a deal

- The e-cigarette industry is reassuring vapers it's still a safe alternative to smoking

- @louiseminchin talks to #KeiraKnightly about #OfficialSecrets pic.twitter.com/JMzz9lVuy7 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) October 11, 2019

We didn't even remember hearing that she was pregnant!