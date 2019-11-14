Dirty on the :30: Who's On Time's First 100 Next List?

Time's inaugural 100 Next List is out, and it features upstarts such as Awkwafina, Lili Reinhart, Camila Cabello, Henry Golding, and more young stars of sports, entertainment, and politics.

They've come out with six new Time magazine covers featuring the list toppers.

⚡️ “#TIME100Next: Spotlighting 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of their fields” https://t.co/ywiRtR5EJu — TIME (@TIME) November 13, 2019

Angelina Jolie cannot let go of her resentment for Brad Pitt. She wants to move the kids, and Brad is apparently stalling on the divorce because he doesn't want the kids going anywhere. Angelina claims that Brad turned their lives upside down, and to be fair, he did go seek treatment for alcohol, but he admitted that he had issues and is working on them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry don't know where to spend the holidays. Do they visit the in-laws? Do they come to you? It seems like they're going to be spending Christmas in L.A. with her mom, but they're going to fly her to London for Thanksgiving. The Queen has signed off on all of this. Harry and Meghan fly coach to reduce their carbon footprint, but her mom will not, apparently.

Kelsey Grammer talked about the moment he knew he couldn't stay married to Camille, but he doesn't call her by name, just his third wife. That's harsh!