Dirty on the :30: Why Tom Hanks Almost Passed On Playing Mr. Rogers

Tom Hanks originally passed on the deal to be Mr. Rogers.

He said he didn't want to do the role, because he didn't know how he was going to act like him. He credits the director of the film, Marielle Heller, and said she told him she wasn't interested in any kind of editorial comment on who Mr. Rogers was, nor did she want an imitation of his physicality or presentation. They gave him a wig and a couple things for his eyebrows, but that was it. Tom said that's what helped him in the role.

Emilia Clarke said she felt pressure to be nude for Game Of Thrones. From the jump, Game Of Thrones included a lot of nudity, but she said producers nowadays still try and get her to show the goods. She talked all about it on Dax Shepard's podcast.