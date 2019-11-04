Dirty on the :30: Will Harry Styles Be The Next James Bond?

Harry Styles starred in Dunkirk a couple years ago, and since then has done some acting, but not a ton of it. But after hosting SNL recently, he said he'd love to play James Bond. The editor of Dunkirk said he thinks Harry would be a great addition to the Bond franchise. Do we have a new guy in contention? For years now, people have been campaigning for Idris Elba, who would be great, but might be getting old for the role. Harry Styles is young, hip, and could get a new generation into James Bond. That would be a cool way to continue the franchise.

Remember on 30 Rock, Tina Fey's character had an on again/off again relationship with a bad boyfriend that would call her dummy? He's the Mayhem guy who did the commercials for Allstate. Now, there's a new commercial about good driving where Tina is the driver of the car, and he's licking her face like a dog. She makes a reference to the old bad boyfriend nickname.

Video of St. Bernard :30 | Allstate Mayhem

Delta Airlines pulled a 180 after complaints of them removing same sex scenes from a couple of movie. Olivia Wilde, the director of Booksmart, had a sex scene edited out of the Delta version of the movie, as well as the word lesbian. Rocketman from Elton John was also edited for content. Delta tried to place the blame on the studios, but promised they would find a way in the future to get less censored material on their planes.