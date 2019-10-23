Dirty on the :30: Zooey Deschanel Getting Divorced

Apparently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are taking time off from interacting with the rest of the world. Bowing out of the public eye seems like a good idea, considering how overwhelming they've apparently found the last year to be. It's the same advice they often give to any new parents-- walk away.

Alanis Morrissette has been dealing with postpartum depression for a decade now. The 45-year-old singer is about to have her third child, and she's speaking openly and honestly with her struggles with ten years of this depression. Postpartum depression is a very real thing, and many people-- especially men-- don't seem to realize how serious it can be. It's a great thing that celebrities like Alanis are bringing this issue into the spotlight.

Video of Alanis Morissette reveals her struggle with postpartum depression | GMA

Zooey Deschanel's husband has filed for divorce. This will be her second divorce, as she also divorced her first husband, Ben Gibbard from Death Cab For Cutie. Zooey met Jacob Pechenik, her second husband, on the set of the flop Rock The Kasbah, starring Bill Murray. Zooey and Jacob have two kids together. This follows news earlier this week, when Zooey made her relationship with Jonathan Drew of the Property Brothers Instagram official.