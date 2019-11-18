Dirty on the :30: Everyone Is Backing Taylor Swift in Big Machine Feud

Celebrities are taking sides in the Taylor Swift vs. Big Machine feud. It was reported last week that Big Machine head Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, who own her masters, were blocking her from performing her classic songs at the AMAs, according to Taylor. Scooter and Scott said they weren't doing that, and Taylor could do whatever she wanted. But Taylor's rep had emails showing everything Scott and Scooter attempted to prevent her from doing. Every claim Taylor made has evidence backing it up.

Basically every celebrity in existence-- even Elizabeth Warren-- has come out in support of Taylor. The only person backing Scooter is Justin Bieber, which makes sense because that's his boss.

Teresa Giudice is reaching out to Lori Loughlin, saying if she can handle prison, then so can Lori. If Teresa ever needs another job after Real Housewives, she should be a consultant for celebrities on their way to serve time.