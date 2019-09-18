Get Hired CT: Learn About CT's Largest Career Expo!

Get Hired CT is the largest FREE public career expo in the region! With 120 employers from all over the state, you can't miss this event if you're currently looking for a job! From entry level to executive level and tons of industries represented (retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing -- just to name a few!), the expo runs the gamut of opportunities!

Christine and Salt welcomed Jeremy Mooser, Director of Communications for Goodwill, and Career Center Coach, Patrick Jones, to share tips on how to best prepare for the expo.

So what are some tips?

-Have PLENTY of copies of your resume! Five is not enough! Again, there are 120 employers on site!

-Dress to impress; look professional. (Probably don't wear sweat pants and flip flops like Salt jokes he would, LOL!)

-Visit GetHiredCT.org to familiarize yourself with the employers who will be at the expo. You can research the companies and even upload your resume directly to their job postings! (This is super beneficial and gives you a head start prior to the expo where you can then meet the employers and tell them you've already applied!)

Check out the complete interview up top for more information!

Get Hired CT happens Tuesday, September 24 from 11am to 3pm at the Connecticut Convention Center. Again, the event is FREE to job seekers!