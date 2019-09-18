Hollywood Stories: And The Next Bachelor Is...

September 18, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

Photo: iStock/Getty Images Plus

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Hollywood Stories
Shows

The next Bachelor has been announced! Plus, a recap of last night's Paradise finale! And more TV reboots are coming! Get the details in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

The next Bachelor is Peter Weber... aka Pete the Pilot. Salt wishes they'd stop using guys from previous seasons and go with randos on the street. But this strategy is ratings gold for them because the audience is already familiar with them.

 

Bachelor In Paradise season finale was last night with the show's first-ever same-sex enagement, Demi and Kristian! Hannah and Dylan are good. But Chris and Katie... what's going on with them? Apparently they're okay.

NBC has announced reboots for its streaming platform (appropriately named Peacock). Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will be a part of a Saved By The Bell reboot... the premise is Zack Morris' character is the governor of California. Another reboot includes The Office (isn't it too soon... even Steve Carell thinks so)! 

Alex Trebek's numbers have gone up, so his doctors put him back on chemo. 

Sources say Marvel is considering Bryan Cranston to play Professor X once the X-Men join the Marvel Cinematic Universe! 

Roseanne had the fat sucked out of her stomach and put in her butt because... she wants to be like the Kardashians... oooohkay. 

 

 

 

Tags: 
hollywood stories