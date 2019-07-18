Hollywood Stories: Charges Dropped Against Kevin Spacey

Find out why charges against Kevin Spacey were dropped, plus the not-very-exciting story of why Katy Perry and Taylor Swift made peace, how Chrissy Metz met her new BF, and more Hollywood Stories!

Charges were dropped against Kevin Spacey yesterday in the case of the young man who claims he was groped by Spacey at a bar on Nantucket three years ago. The case fell apart because the young man refused to testify, and he claims he lost his cell phone. The civil suit was dropped last week, so the state said they were not going to go forward with any of it. But this doesn't mean Kevin Spacey is in the clear... he has a lot of other allegations against him still.

Paul McCartney is working on a stage musical based on the movie It's A Wonderful Life. He's doing it with the guy who made Billy Elliot, and they're hoping to have it ready by the end of the year.

Katy Perry explained why she made peace with Taylor Swift. We were really hoping for a knock down, drag out fight... but this ended up being much less exciting. She said she realized how much they had in common, and that they should celebrate each other and their friendship. They had cookies together, Katy sent Taylor a literal olive branch, and that was about it. They made amends.

Video of Katy Perry On How She &amp; Taylor Swift Made Up | KIIS1065, Kyle &amp; Jackie O

So when are they dropping a collab album?

We want to wish a happy birthday to Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel! He shares a birthday with Frozen star Kristen Bell. He's 51 today, she's 38.

A poll has found that the Marvel Universe is the most popular fandom, with 63 percent of people saying they're into it. We're surprised Marvel beats Star Wars.

Chrissy Metz is revealing how she met her new boyfriend. She told Wendy Williams that he slid into her DMs!