Hollywood Stories: Game Of Thrones Tops Emmy Nominations

Game Of Thrones breaks an Emmy nominations record, a Modern Family star just got engaged, there's bad news in Bachelor Nation, and so much more in today's Hollywood Stories...

The nominees for this year's Emmys are out, and the supposedly-terrible final season of Game of Thrones leads the Emmys with a record 32 nominations. The Marvelous Mrs. Masel, Chernobyl, and SNL also did well. Game of Thrones' 32 nominations beats NYPD Blue's old record. NYPD Blue, of course, starred legendary sex symbol Dennis Franz, a man who took Dad Bod to a whole new level... maybe Uncle Bod?

Four of the women in the Outstanding Female Support category are from Game of Thrones: Lena Heady (Cersei), Gwendolyn Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

Bruce Springsteen could become an EGOT winner with this year's Emmy nominations, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one win away from making Emmy history, and Adam Sandler got a nomination for his first SNL hosting gig.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland as engaged to Wells Adams from The Bachelorette. Wells was an actual DJ-- not a cool club DJ, a dorky radio DJ like us-- and he was super sweet and adorable. He bought her a $200,000 oval diamond engagement ring, so apparently somebody in radio is doing it right, LOL.

Dave Matthews is coming out with his own line of rosé. We just interviewed him, and he didn't even tell us, let alone hook us up with a bottle or two... what the heck???

David Hasselhoff is 67 years old today. Happy Birthday, Hoff!

Video of David Hasselhoff - Hooked on a Feeling

Time magazine's list of Most Influential People on the Internet includes Donald Trump, AOC, Lil Nas X, and Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Do you think we can get them all together in a photo shoot?

Meet the 25 most influential people on the Internet https://t.co/bHl9dyw6hk — TIME (@TIME) July 16, 2019

Laura Fleiss, wife of Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor and Bachelorette, claims he violently attacked her at their home in Hawaii when she was about 10 weeks pregnant, and she claims that he attacked her because he wanted her to terminate the pregnancy and she said no. Apparently the whole thing was caught on their security cameras, which The Blast has published.

EXCLUSIVE: "Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss is under criminal investigation in Hawaii for allegedly assaulting his wife. https://t.co/mHe9nvUOIL — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) July 17, 2019

Camille Grammer was kind of the villain on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now at the reunion it came up that she's now remarried, but kept Kelsey's last name. She also took some heat for taking a $30 million divorce settlement from Kelsey. When Denise Richards divorced Charlie Sheen, she didn't go after half, so there was some sparks flying. Camille also said she worked hard, and did not sit on the couch "eating bonbons."

The Lion King opens this Friday July 19th, and director Jon Favreau said for the first time ever, they used virtual reality headsets to make this movie. That's pretty cool!