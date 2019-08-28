Hollywood Stories: Lori Loughlin's College Scandal Defense

LOL, Lori Loughlin's college scandal defense is ridiculous! Plus, Jason Momoa was stuck in an elevator! And a teen wows everyone on AGT! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine and Salt!

Did you see this 14-year-old kid sing an original song on America's Got Talent? WOW! Benicio blew everyone away!

Video of Shy Teen Singer Benicio Bryant Performs AMAZING Original, &quot;Who I Am&quot; - America&#039;s Got Talent 2019



And Dean dumped Caelyn on Bachelor In Paradise!

Video of Dean Breaks Up With Caelynn - Bachelor in Paradise

So, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli, were in court yesterday. They previously plead not guilty to charges they paid bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California and waived their rights to separate attorneys -- they'll be repped by the same law firm... even though the judge strenuously suggested they don't. According to sources, the couple will be pushing the a “See No Evil defense" - that they just had no idea dropping $500k to get their kids into college was wrong... they just thought it was a "donation"

Kate Middleton and Prince William have officially changed the name of their charity foundation. They've scrubbed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's names from the title. The name has been officially changed to “The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” previously including “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” The change comes a month after Meghan and Harry launched their own Sussex Royal charity, and a year after Meghan first joined Harry, Will and Kate’s formerly joint royal foundation.



Jason Momoa got stuck in an elevator in Canada. The actor, his dog and five friends were trapped for at least two hours! Eventually, they were rescued, but it's unclear how.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently honeymooning with his wife, Lauren Hashian. He shut down the Hanalei Northside Grill so they could dine in private. Even though he loves being famous, he appreciated being able to steal a moment.

Gigi Hadid brought Tyler Cameron along to a VMAs after-party. They basically confirmed they're an item with tons of PDA. Tyler met Gigi's sister Bella and bestie Taylor Swift.