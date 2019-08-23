Hollywood Stories: Miley Cyrus Defends Herself In Epic Twitter Rant

She says she's not a liar... can anybody say that, truthfully? Plus, the Golden Girls Puppet Show is a thing, Taylor Swift's new album is here, and more Hollywood Stories.

Miley Cyrus went on a long and super-entertaining Twitter rant, to deny cheating on Liam Hemsworth. She also denied partying and lots of other things there has been photographic evidence of lately. She said "You can say I'm a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly, but I'm not a liar."

BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

Mr. T is suing a pot company because they promote a strain of weed called Mr. Tusk, and he thinks the logo with his face on it makes people presume he's affiliated with them.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry fell for the Instagram privacy hoax, the one that supposedly denied Instagram the right to use your photos. His response was "OMG. Seriously, you mean this is fake?"

For immediate release. (h/t @johnmayer) A post shared by GovernorPerry (@governorperry) on Aug 21, 2019 at 7:54am PDT

A Golden Girls puppet show is touring the United States. The show promises to capture the essence of the original series, but it's a little raunchier. We'll do whatever it takes to get the tour a stop in Hartford.

Hot girl summer ---- A post shared by That Golden Girls Show (@thatgoldengirlsshow) on Aug 16, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT

Apparently Kevin Bacon could be the next Freddy Krueger. He's the pick of the original Freddy, Robert Englund. Salt thinks it would be cool if Johnny Depp took over the role, since he was one of Freddy's victims in the original Nightmare on Elm Street. Kevin is apparently a horror fanatic, so this would be a perfect role for him.

Video of A Nightmare in Cherry Hill Panel with Special Guest Robert Englund | Monster-Mania Con

There's apparently a bunch of Easter Eggs hidden in Taylor Swift's new album Lover, which came out today. They're all dedicated to her boyfriend and romance with British actor Joe Allen. The album is packed with touching tributes like "He's got that boyish look I like in a man" and talking about his "indigo eyes and lyrical smile."

Taylor also explained the legal loophole that's allowing her to re-record her first albums, the ones she no longer owns the masters of. That will start next year, according to her contract. She also let slip she will be opening the MTV VMAs... oopsie!