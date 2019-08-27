Hollywood Stories: Who Is Kim K's Favorite Sister?

Kim K has a favorite sibling! Plus, highlights from the MTV VMAs! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine and Salt!

The MTV VMAs went down in New Jersey last night. Taylor Swift had a big night, winning Video of the Year for 'You Need To Calm Down'. During her acceptance speech, she urged people to sign the Equality Act Petition.

John Travolta presented with Queen Latifah and he let her read the winner, poking fun at his Oscars flub a few years back. (#AdeleDazeem #NeverForget) He also handed the moonperson to drag queen Jade Jolie thinking she was Taylor, LOL.

Missy Elliott's performance was really cool - she was honored with the Vanguard Award. Miley Cyrus killed it - she just went out there and sang! Lizzo also killed it!!

Ariana won for Artist of the Year and Song of the Summer, plus Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus took Song of the Year. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello won for Best Collab for 'Senorita'. Jonas Brothers won Best Pop for 'Sucker' and Cardi B won Best Hip Hop for 'Money'.

Here's the complete list of VMAs winners:

Kim Kardashian has renamed her shapewear line after getting flak for cultural appropriation with the original name, Kimono. She's changed it to SKIMS.

BTW, Kim was being interviewed by her husband Kanye for Vogue Arabia and he asked her to name her favorite sister... she said KHLOE! She said, "It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloe year. I'm obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I've spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloe - we have more history."

Ben Affleck had a belated birthday celebration with his kids over the weekend. (His birthday was August 15th.) He celebrated his 47th at Barton G's with Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Sources say they enjoyed filet mignon, salmon, and surf and turf.