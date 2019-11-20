Dirty on the :30: Jennifer Aniston's Latest Instagram Milestone

November 20, 2019
Mornings With Christine & Salt

(Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Jennifer Aniston has done it again. First, everyone went crazy when she joined Instagram. And now she's got over 20 million followers, in only one month and five days. 

It broke Instagram at first, and now people are actually trolling her about it, asking her what took you so long? LOL. Her content is still, like, 12 pictures. 

20 million followers?! That’s a lot of thank you notes! THANK YOU, GUYS --

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

Tom Hanks found out that he really is related to Mr. Rogers, the amazing man who he just did a biopic about!

Did Ancestry.com get ahold of Tom Hanks' DNA somehow?

Prince Andrew from the Monarchy has been dragged into the bizarre case of Jeffrey Epstein, going back and forth on whether he and Epstein were friends. It came out that the two had dinner after Epstein was convicted, and Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, encouraged him to clear the air. She thought it would clear the air, but it turns out the whole thing backfired, well, royally.

