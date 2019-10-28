Dirty on the :30: JWoww Sparks Outrage With Kids' Halloween Costumes

JWoww from Jersey Shore's ex wanted to do a couple's costume for their two kids, and thought it would be funny if they went as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson from Grease. The kids had candy cigarettes to go along with the costumes, and people were not having it.

People were calling them terrible parents, but let's get it straight-- JWoww a terrible parent for having kids after being on The Jersey Shore, not for giving them candy cigarettes for their iconic Grease costumes.

Teresa and Joe Giudice have finally laid it all on the table. Combined, they were in jail for about four and a half years, and it seems as though their marriage is truly over. Apparently, Joe now regrets ever having done Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Video of Do Teresa Giudice &amp; Joe Giudice Regret #RHONJ? | WWHL

Will somebody tell Nick Cannon that he's divorced? He can't stop gushing about Mariah Carey, but she moved on and is clearly over it. They have kids together, so he'll always be in her life, but apart from that it seems like it's time for him to walk away.