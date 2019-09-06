Kara Sundlun & Scot Haney Talk the BETTER 'Better Connecticut'

WFSB superstars Kara Sundlun and Scot Haney paid a visit to the studio to talk about the changes coming to Better Connecticut and more.

Better Connecticut is moving to a new timeslot! Starting Monday, September 9th, the show will air at 4pm, followed by Channel 3 Eyewitness news.

Kara and Scot talk about the latest developments with the show, give Salt a crash course in what Better Connecticut is all about, and discuss work spouses. PLUS, get an update on Scot Haney's love life!