Dirty on the :30: Keanu Reeves' New Girlfriend Really Looks Like Helen Mirren

Keanu Reeves is normally pretty private about his personal life, so when there were headlines about him stepping out with his age appropriate girlfriend Alexandra Grant, it made some waves.

It's been 35 years of red carpets for Keanu, and he's never brought a girlfriend, spouse, or significant other with him. A lot of people first though Keanu was with Helen Mirren, because the likeness between her and Alexandra is strong. And Helen Mirren loved the fact that she was confused for her.

It should also be noted, Helen Mirren is in her 70s, and is being confused for a woman in her 40s. We want to know her secrets!



Kourtney Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight she's thinking about getting out of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so she can focus on just being a mom. Of the three main sisters-- Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim-- Kourtney is the one who's kind of least involved in

the show to begin with.

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel a show due to an illness. She hasn't been feeling well lately, leading her to cancel one of her Enigma dates in Las Vegas. This is the second incident in as many weeks in Vegas for Lady Gaga, after she fell off stage. We don't know if she should stay there anymore.