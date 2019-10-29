Dirty on the :30: Kelly Clarkson & John Legend Revise Lyrics To a Christmas Classic

On Kelly Clarkson's new daytime talk show, she does a segment called "Kellyoke," where she takes songs from other artists and redoes them in her own voice. And she and John Legend teamed up to redo the holiday classic "Baby, It's Cold Outside." They redid the lyrics, because last year everyone was upset about how, well, inappropriate the lyrics were. Instead, the new line goes "What will my friends think? I think they should rejoice. If I have one more drink? It's your body, your choice." Ironically, people are probably going to get all up in arms about how they're messing with the classic song, as well. But we can still listen to Dean Martin's version, and it's great. The new version of the song will make its debut November 8th, on John's Christmas album.

Lizzo must know she made it, because she was part of the national discussion, as a question on Jeopardy.

Something interesting happened on Dancing with the Stars last night. The worst dancer, Sean Spicer, is still on the program, for some reason. He's a horrible dancer, but people are keeping him on the show. Last night, they got rid of Karamo, who is one of the better dancers in the whole cast, but Sean is sticking around.