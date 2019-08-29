Hollywood Stories: Kelly Clarkson' Reveals Cyst Burst On Live TV

Kelly Clarkson reveals a crazy moment that happened on live TV... and we didn't even know! Plus, Taylor Swift loved it when John Travolta mistook a drag queen for her! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine and Salt!

A week after Kelly Clarkson hosted the Billboard Music Awards with a burst appendix, she was doing a live episode of The Voice when an ovarian cyst burst. She says, quote, "I was hysterically laughing and crying at one point in the E.R. like 'What is happening?'"

Since 2015, Matthew McConaughey has been co-teaching a class called Script to Screen at the University of Texas at Austin. But as of this fall, he's officially a full-on teacher. He still won't teach the class regularly, though -- just when his schedule permits.

Taylor Swift loved it when John Travolta mistook a drag queen for her at the VMAs! Her friend (and "YNTCD" video producer) Todrick Hall says, quote, "We talked about it backstage and Taylor thought it was hilarious."

Mythbusters star and professional racer Jessi Combs has died at 36. She died while trying to break her own land speed record in a jet car. The cause of the crash is unknown, but witnesses confirmed that she was dead on scene

Famed driver Jessi Combs, called "the fastest woman on four wheels," was killed in a fatal crash trying to set new land record. @PaulaFaris has the story. https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/upOnAi2KO0 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2019

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary was involved in a fatal boating accident over the weekend. His wife, Linda, was reportedly driving the boat when they collided with another watercraft that had no navigation lights. He’s cooperating with the investigation.

Entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary, who is best known for his appearance in the hit TV show "Shark Tank," was involved in a nighttime boating accident that left two people dead, his agent says https://t.co/RIxTkn0Kgk — CNN (@CNN) August 29, 2019