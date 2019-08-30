Hollywood Stories: Kendall Jenner Sued For Fyre Festival Money

Kendall Jenner sued by Fyre Festival trustee? Plus, Lindsay Lohan is releasing a new song. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine and Salt!

So, Kim Kardashian is using Alice Marie Johnson in her new ad campaign... kinda shady? Last year, Kim convinced Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, after she spent 21 years in prison for a nonviolent drug offense. And now Alice, at 64 years of age, is modeling Kim's new shape wear line, SKIMS.

Why can't Kim just be helpful? She has to make it all about her by making this woman model in her underwear and saying it makes her feel "free".

This year, the NFL is celebrating 100 years and Betty White is enjoying her 97th! There's a marketing opportunity in there, and you can bet the league exploited it. Betty appears in a new promo where she says, quote, "100 years of NFL history... There's only one thing more badass than this year's kickoff, and you're looking at her.

Alex Trebek was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. But he revealed that he finished chemotherapy and is back at work! He’s looking forward to good year.

Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski are being sued by a Fyre Festival trustee. The suit demands they return payments for promotional Instagram posts since the festival failed. Kendall is being asked for $275K and Ratajkowski for $300K.

Lindsay Lohan is ready to drop her first new music in a decade. She's teased a snippet of a new song, "Xanax". It's about "anxiety, pressure and taking care of yourself".