Dirty On The :30: Kim Kardashian Wants To Invite Greta Thunberg To Dinner

Kim Kardashian wanted to invite Greta Thunberg to dinner. She's the 16-year-old climate change activist who gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations.

Kim called Greta "brave and courageous," but we feel like Greta would have a problem with Kim and Kanye West boasting about their private 747 plane and its huge carbon footprint.

Ellen DeGeneres was at the Cowboys game last weekend, and there was a picture of her put up on Fox sitting next to George W. Bush in his suite. The Internet went crazy saying what the hell is a liberal woman from Hollywood sitting next to a conservative former president, but she had a great response.

The Chrisleys are facing tax evasion charges on both the federal and state front, but they may get out of their state troubles. Todd and Julie Chrisley are reportedly in the clear for their Georgia tax evasion charges, after they agreed to pay $77,000 of overdue taxes. It should be noted the more severe charges they're facing are the federal ones.