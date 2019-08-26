Hollywood Stories: Kristen Bell Worried Kids Will Share 'Frozen 2' Spoilers

More Chrissley family drama! Plus, Kristen Bell is worried about her kids sharing Frozen 2 spoilers! More in today's Hollywood Stories!

So there's more drama now with the Chrissley Family! Estranged daughter Lindsie and Bachelorette star Robby Hayes reportedly filmed a sex tape. He's taking legal action, while Lindsie claims her father was trying to extort her. Meanwhile, Robby says it was an accidental puppy cam recording of a private moment... okay, LOL.

You can do your interviews all you want, but here proves you were involved threatening me with it since 2017. Goodnight -- pic.twitter.com/jtSM17TKaP — L i n d s i e C h r i s l e y (@LindsieChrisley) August 25, 2019

Kristen Bell said her kids know all about Frozen 2 spoilers. They have been singing all the songs and Kristen's like, "Don't tell anyone about Mom's new movie!"

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married, there was hullaballoo about Harry's ex attending the wedding but that's we guess what they do in Royal Society. Now Cressida Bonas is now getting married and rumor is Harry and Meghan will be getting an invite.

Lara Spencer from is GMA getting backlash for making fun of Prince George for taking ballet lessons. (Really, Lara?! SMH! Let kids be kids!) Prince William says George really loves ballet!