The Lighter Side: Hand Models Make HOW MUCH?!
Hand models make HOW MUCH?! And if you've ever left a bad review, beware... you can be sued! More in today's Lighter Side!
Hand models can make $6000 a day! And most hand models insure their hands for $2-5 million! They can't even do things... how do they drive or eat?!
There's a new trend where people are renting out their swimming pools. Pools in Los Angeles range from $25-$100 an hour!
GENIUS. https://t.co/eTfZeC7Wq5— Thrillist (@Thrillist) July 31, 2019
Have you ever left a bad review online? Be aware that you can be sued for that negative review! People are being hit with SLAP lawsuits.
A chain of movie theaters is encouraging people to dress up as clowns for IT Chapter 2...
Alamo Drafthouse Sets ‘Clowns-Only’ Screenings of #ItChapter2 Across the U.S. https://t.co/DtXkFm7Ayn pic.twitter.com/SptrKcbNzh— IndieWire (@IndieWire) August 1, 2019
Today is International Beer Day! Not to be confused with all the other days involving beer.... there's a bunch! LOL!