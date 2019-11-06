Lisa Lampanelli Talks Changing From Insults To Inspiration

Lisa Lampanelli was known as the comic who could destroy any other comic, but now she's moved on to storytelling, and her show Losin' It! is coming to the Palace Theater in Waterbury on November 16th.

Losin' It! is a night of laughs and heartfelt stories about food, weight, and body issues.

For this show, Lisa wanted to have a good time but put some meaning behind it. Losin' It! deals with real issues, but it's still guaranteed to be hilarious.

Lisa explains how she made the transition from the top insult comic in the game, to a source of inspiration.

Lisa Lampanelli's Losin' It! comes to Palace Theater on Saturday November 16th. Click Here to purchase tickets.