Maren Morris Wants To Share The Love With Other Female Artists

Maren Morris called in to share a preview of the first show of her Fall run, which kicks off tonight (September 5th) at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

Both in the recording studio and on stage, Maren Morris has done a lot of collaboration with other female artists, both established women in music and up-and-coming talents. She has always valued powerful women she loves and respects, and that's she wants to work with other female artists she's a fan of, to give them a stage and a spotlight. Bringing artists like Cassadee Pope last Spring, and Hailey Whitters and Kassi Ashton out on tour also gives Maren the opportunity to turn her own fans on to some of her personal favorite artists. But that love goes both ways... Maren will also be playing some shows with Miranda Lambert later this year!

One song fans are sure to hear on tour is Maren's new single, "The Bones." The song is an allusion to her relationship with her husband, though they were only engaged when she wrote it. In the year since they've been married, she thinks the deeper meaning behind those lyrics is only more relevant.

Listen to the full interview, plus find out whether there are any topics which Maren thinks are "out of bounds" in terms of her songwriting.