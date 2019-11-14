Dirty on the :30: Is Matthew Perry Hopelessly In Love With Courtney Cox?

Matthew Perry is apparently never going to be over Courtney Cox.

On the heels of Matthew being photographed looking disheveled in Venice Beach, Courtney Cox went out to lunch with him and took a pity selfie of the two of them. But now stories are saying Matthew has been in love with her for years, but the timing never worked out off set, and it doesn't say whether she feels the same way about him. She's been dating the same guy since 2013, and he's been basically single since then.

Ray Romano plays a connected mob lawyer in Martin Scorcese's The Irishman, opposite Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino. He had to wear a fat suit for part of the role, and he told Ellen that one day Al Pacino couldn't tell whether or not he was wearing the fat suit!

Video of Al Pacino Accidentally Inspired Ray Romano to Start Exercising

Seth and Lauren Rogen use Postmates, the delivery service for restaurants. You can order pretty much everything from it, and Seth and Lauren have apparently ordered $21,000 worth of food over the past few years! The biggest individual bill was $276 from a sushi place. Seth explained that neither of them has time to cook, and the hardest times are when they don't have a "food vision" of the night. Good term!