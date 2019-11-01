Dirty on the :30: Real Life Relationship Drama For 90210 Cast
Ian Ziering announced on Instagram that he and his wife are getting a divorce. He said their hectic work schedules left them very busy, and over the last few years they grew apart. She added that she's not the one he loves anymore, and he's the one who asked for the divorce.
It is with a heavy heart that I tell you Erin and I are splitting up. With our hectic work schedules we could not be busier, and over the last few years have grown apart. She is one of the most incredible women I have ever met and the best mom to our kids. It has come to my attention that things are being written and said to sensationalize a situation that is simply not sensational. Any quote attributed to me is completely false and solely meant by haters to undermine our intention to continue to get along, protect and raise our daughters, and be examples of successful co-parents. We ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time as we focus on what is important to us, our girls. Peace and love, Ian
Meanwhile, Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott revealed in an interview with US Weekly that monogamy is really hard and unnatural for him. He said it's hard for several reasons after the initial lust wears off. But-- newsflash-- that's what happens in a marriage. Way to be an adult, Dean.