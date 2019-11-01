Dirty on the :30: Real Life Relationship Drama For 90210 Cast

Ian Ziering announced on Instagram that he and his wife are getting a divorce. He said their hectic work schedules left them very busy, and over the last few years they grew apart. She added that she's not the one he loves anymore, and he's the one who asked for the divorce.

Meanwhile, Tori Spelling's husband Dean McDermott revealed in an interview with US Weekly that monogamy is really hard and unnatural for him. He said it's hard for several reasons after the initial lust wears off. But-- newsflash-- that's what happens in a marriage. Way to be an adult, Dean.