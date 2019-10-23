Real Talk About Suicide Prevention & Mental Health Awareness

Not everyone feels comfortable sharing their feelings-- especially negative feelings-- and that's where the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention can help. Area director Michelle Peters joined Christine and Salt in studio to discuss suicide prevention, mental health awareness, and more.

You are never alone. If you're having dark or suicidal thoughts, there are people you can reach out to, like Talk Saves Lives, which can help spot signs of suicidal behavior and keep the dialog open to erase the stigma of suicide and mental illness.

The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention has been conducting walks all across Connecticut to bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental illness, including one happening on October 26th in Westport. Click here for details on all the upcoming walks in our state, and listen to our full interview below...