Sean Spicer Reveals The Whereabouts Of That Lime Green Puffy Shirt

He made a lime green puffy shirt go viral, was a former White House Press Secretary, and current Dancing With The Stars contender. Sean Spicer called in to talk the dancing show and the current whereabouts of that infamous shirt.

Sean Spicer isn't getting anything special in his contract with ABC. He decided to go on Dancing With The Stars because it seemed like a fun way to get out of his comfort zone. It's a far cry from his former role in Donald Trump's White House, which he feels is very one dimensional by design-- he looks back on some of his press briefings and thinks of himself an "angry leprechaun"-- but IRL, he's a more fun and lighthearted guy.

Ever wonder what the dancers say to eachother during their dance numbers? Sean readily admits he isn't the most natural dancer, and said his partner Lindsay Arnold is cuing him the entire time.

Video of Sean Spicer’s Salsa – Dancing with the Stars

Here's a fun fact we learned from Sean-- he and the other Dancing With The Stars contestants have the option to buy any of the outfits they wear during their dances. After his lime green salsa shirt caught some attention online, Sean partnered with Lindsay's dad-- an Air Force veteran-- to auction off the shirt for charity. That puffy, lime green top earned $3,800 which is being used to support veterans.

Coming up next on DWTS is Movie Week, and Sean thinks it will be very fun. And the only way he stays on the show is if fans vote for him next Monday, so check out SpicerArnold.com for alerts on where and when to cast your vote.