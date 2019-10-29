Dirty on the :30: What Is The Secret Friends Project Jennifer Aniston Talked About?

Jennifer Aniston talked about a Friends reunion on Ellen, and she was very coy. She said there's something in the works, but they're not sure what it is yet.

Ellen asked her point blank if it was going to be a reunion, and Jennifer said it's not a reboot. Speculation went rampant with what this thing could be.

Video of Jennifer Aniston and Ellen&#039;s Picture-Perfect Kiss

Jimmy Kimmel hosted Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose daughter is married to Chris Pratt. Chris is in pretty good shape these days, but is he in Arnold shape? And did that have an impact on Arnold's decision to give Chris his blessing? Yes, apparently!

Video of Arnold Schwarzenegger on Son-in-law Chris Pratt, Pranking Sylvester Stallone &amp; Terminator’s Return

Meghan Markle's estranged half sister Samantha, who's been badmouthing Meghan for years, is being investigated for cyber bullying. Last week she asked how someone who had as much as her half-sister could have any kind of emotional issues, which is completely unfair to say.