Dirty on the :30: SNL's Kenan Thompson Spoofs Myles Garrett Helmet Attack

Ford versus Ferrari won this weekend's Box Office with $31 million. It was up against the new Charlie's Angels reboot with Kristen Stewart, which didn't even come in second. The old man movie Midway beat it to come in second. This means it's looking like Charlie's Angels is a bomb.

Last week in the NFL, Myles Garrett took off the helmet of Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback, and then he proceeded to hit him over the head with it during Thursday night's football game. He's since been suspended from the league indefinitely, and he apologized and said it was wrong, but SNL's Kenan Thompson had the greatest send up of it this weekend.