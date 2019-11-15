Dirty on the :30: Stars Defend Taylor Swift Against Scooter Braun

The stars are reacting to the Taylor Swift/ Scooter Braun situation that is taking over the music world this morning.

Halsey said Scooter's decision is not only an awful business move, it's just plain mean. She called this punishment, Scooter's attempt to prevent Taylor from speaking out. Camila Cabello added she believes artists should own their own life's work. People came for Ed Sheeran on Instagram, asking why he wasn't speaking out and supporting Taylor Swift. He said he's been speaking directly to her, like he always does because they're friends.

Ellen DeGeneres met the Jeopardy! contestant who made Alex Trebek choke up on Final Jeopardy. He said they shot the Monday episode in mid-September, right after Alex announced he was going to re-enter chemotherapy for his pancreatic cancer. He knew he wasn't going to win, so he wanted to do something kind for a person he thought needed it right now.

Video of Ellen Meets ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Who Made Alex Trebek Emotional

Dave Bautista (Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy and The Avengers) is a big dog fanatic, and he rescued two Tampa Bay pitbulls-- who happen to be siblings-- from two separate shelters.