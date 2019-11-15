Dirty on the :30: Is Taylor Swift Being Blocked From Playing the American Music Awards?

Taylor Swift might not be performing at all at the American Music Awards. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have made it really hard for her, because they own the masters to all of her old catalog, and she can't play any of that music on television, as it would violate her ability to rerecord those songs, which comes up next year according to the original deal. They're also banning Taylor from being able to use old footage and performances in an upcoming Netflix documentary about her.

Taylor went to Instagram yesterday and put up a post about the situation, saying she didn't know what to do and she needed to get the fans on her side. She put up a petition, and there's over 20,000 signatures on it currently.

Selena Gomez, Halsey and 70,000 fans and counting are standing with Taylor Swift as the singer battles music execs Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over access to her old music. @taylornation13 #IStandWithTaylor https://t.co/lDgzCQYOsR — Change.org (@Change) November 15, 2019

According to TMZ, Taylor still owes seven million dollars to Big Machine Records, which could be part of why they don't want her performing those songs. Taylor thinks she should be able to perform the songs regardless, because she owns the publishing rights. The whole thing's really messy.

P!nk has been making the rounds on tour for the last two years, and she said in 2020, she's going to take some time off for the family. Good for her!

Billboard has named the most popular song of the decade, and it's "Uptown Funk" by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars. They gave top album of the decade to Adele. And Mariah Carey is the top female solo artist of all time.