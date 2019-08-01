Terri Nunn Would Love To Get Another Berlin Song in the Top Gun Sequel

Legendary lead singer of the iconic 80s band Berlin, Terri Nunn joined Christine and Salt to talk new music, touring, and whether Berlin will be on the Top Gun sequel soundtrack.

Terri Nunn looks great, especially considering the fact Berlin is currently celebrating its 40th anniversary. What's her secret to staying young? A good marriage, good sex, vegetarianism, and following her passions... although having a new album about to drop certainly doesn't hurt, either. Berlin's latest, Transcendence, comes out tomorrow August 2nd.

The new album is part of the band's big anniversary, which also includes a tour with the B-52s, and Terri has been having lots of fun. In fact, one of the biggest changes for her over the decades is focusing more on enjoyment than fear, not pushing quite so hard, and having more fun when the band plays out.

That's not to say Terri didn't have a great time back in the day, like when she randomly met Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, her favorite guitar player of all time. Gilmour just happened to be a friend of the producer of Berlin's fourth album, Count Three & Pray, and the producer asked if he would come to the studio to play back up during the recording session. He agreed... though he did not agree to marry Terri and have babies with her, which she also offered (Gilmour's guitars can be heard on the song "Pink and Velvet").

One of Berlin's biggest claims to fame is "Take My Breath Away," the song they recorded for the Top Gun soundtrack. That Tom Cruise classic is finally getting a sequel next summer, and Terri is hopeful she and the band will be back on board for part two, as well.

"We are talking with them [the Top Gun team]. They have not made any decisions, but I would love to do another song for them."

Fans might even get to hear their original soundtrack tune in the sequel, which sounds like the perfect nostalgic needle drop to include. "They're also talking about putting 'Take My Breath Away' in the movie!"