Dirty on the :30: T.I. Goes With His 18-Year-Old Daughter To The Gynecologist

Rapper T.I. does yearly checkups with his 18-year-old daughter at the gynecologist to make sure she's still a virgin. He was talking about it on a podcast and making light of the situation, but we think it sounds kind of creepy and even abusive.

He said he asks the doctor to check his daughter's hymen, despite the fact that there are other ways the hymen can be broken apart from sex. She's a young woman now, T.I. doesn't need to be in there with her during her exams. It's also worth nothing, on his show T.I. and Tiny, he doesn't do anything like this with his sons, other than teach them how to put a condom on at age 13. Double standard much?

T.I. said he goes to the gynecologist with his 18-year-old daughter to 'check her hymen' ⤵️



The online backlash was immediate with many on social media slamming his remarks as disgusting, exemplary of harmful parenting and "horrible on so many levels."https://t.co/uM8uFORfYk — Janelle Fiona Griffith (@janellefiona) November 7, 2019

John Cena has moved up to the top of the list as the official Wish Granter for Make A Wish. He has granted more than 600 wishes over the past two decades. Ever since his first wish in 2002, he said he's down to drop whatever he's doing to make a child's day. That is amazing!

The AMAs have added more performers, including Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift.