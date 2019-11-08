Dirty on the :30: T.I's Daughter Responds To Gynecologist Report

Yesterday, we were talking about rapper T.I's controversial (maybe even abusive?) way of keeping tabs on his 18-year-old daughter Deyjah's sexual activity (or lack there of). He gets a report from her gynecologist on the regular. Now Deyjah is offering her subtle reaction to the flare up, by going to Twitter and liking comments that people made saying things like her father's actions were disgusting, possessive, and controlling.

Padma Lakshmi tweeted "The double standard of patriarchy is truly insane."

Iggy Azalea, who's been beefing with T.I. for a while, said he has serious control issues of women in all aspects of his life.

And Ellen Barkin had the best tweet of all, saying "I have bad news for T.I. After six months of sex, my hymen broke."

I have bad news for T.I.



The women who were laughing on the podcast with T.I. have apologized and said their reaction wasn't appropriate for this uncomfortable situation. It IS kind of a weird reaction that we have around someone who's making an inappropriate comment, and we don't know what to do. They're a celebrity, they're a guest on your show... do you call them out on it? Do you just laugh and try and get past it?

Oprah Winfrey has some practical advice that we LOVE. Talking to CBS This Morning, she said one of the girls in her African school came up to and said she was looking at a promotion, but her job isn't really fulfilling. Oprah's advice was to keep that job-- you can be fulfilled later.

Rumors have been running rampant that Pete Davidson and supermodel Kaia Gerber are a thing. Now, she's pretty much confirmed they're dating, and it looks like things are getting serious. We don't know how he keeps getting dates, because he's such a goofball.

The Jonas Brothers new Christmas song is here! Check out "Like It's Christmas":