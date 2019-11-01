Dirty on the :30: Tom Bergeron Agrees Hannah B Is Being Judged Unfairly

Bachelorette Hannah Brown said this week she doesn't like the harsh criticism she's receiving on Dancing With The Stars. Hannah doesn't think that the judges are being fair, because everybody knows she was a dancer when she was a kid, and she's thinks they're holding her to a higher standard than everybody else. It should be noted, though, Hannah only took recreational ballet, she was not a professional dancer. Hannah B is a crowd favorite, but she doesn't think the judges like her. And Tom Bergeron agreed with her that the judges are being too harsh. He said "I'm not seeing the disconnect that the judges addressed, to be honest. I think Hannah's among several contestants who deserve an eye or two on the mirror ball."

This has been a weird season, because you have someone who's a horrible dancer (Sean Spicer) who doesn't seem to be going anywhere, despite his lack of talent. If he wins the whole season, it will kind of feel like the 2016 election all over.

Sarah Jessica Parker had her pumpkins stolen. Apparently, she and all her neighbors had there pumpkins taken, in a display that "decency is dead."

People felt so bad for SJP that they went out and bought her new pumpkins, in a display that "decency is alive and well."