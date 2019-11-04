Dirty on the :30: Were Lori Loughlin's Kids In On The College Admissions Scam?

Lori Loughlin is continuing to ignore her lawyers and take legal advice from her non-lawyer husband. They have entered a not guilty plea.

Reports have come out that she's very worried about jail time after all the latest charges the government has brought against them. Her legal team wanted them to cop a plea deal, but they refused. And now, it looks like Lori's daughters may have been in on the scam. Word came out over the weekend that both their daughters may have not only known about the scam, but were willing accomplices in the whole scam. So they may be dragged into this case, as well. You would think if her kids could be on the line, Lori would be more likely to plead guilty and take the wrap for them... but apparently not.

Kelly Clarkson is going to be in Las Vegas. She made the announcement that she is going to have a Vegas residency at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, starting April 1st through September. It seems like we're at the beginning of a great era for Kelly Clarkson, but she needs to be careful not to hit Kelly Clarkson overload-- after all, she's got her talk show, The Voice, and now this Vegas residency.

John Legend got hammered over the weekend at Universal Studios. And what happens when you get hammered? You sing karaoke!