Dirty on the :30: What Happened To Sean Spicer On Dancing With The Stars

America's nightmare is over-- Sean Spicer went home on Dancing With The Stars.

Carrie Ann Inaba couldn't take it anymore, and honestly if he went any further it would be a disservice to the entire competition, because there is a big disparity between his skills and everyone else's. It's almost like it's bad when someone who is completely unqualified wins the whole thing?

Video of Boy Band &amp; Girl Group Night Elimination

Meanwhile, Hannah B. seems to be winning over judges and fans alike. She's in the top right now, and had one of the best dances of the night. Ally Brooke has come on as a front runner, too.

Video of Hannah Brown’s Tango - Dancing with the Stars

During Final Jeopardy, Alex Trebek got choked up when a contestant's answer was "We Heart You, Alex."

Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV — sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019

It was heart wrenching and heart warming at the same time.

Bachelor Nation's Hannah G. (from Colton's season) progressed to a cooking show, and was talking about putting together something with five ingredients or less. She had a very interesting way of pronouncing gnocchi.