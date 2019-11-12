Dirty on the :30: What Happened To Sean Spicer On Dancing With The Stars
America's nightmare is over-- Sean Spicer went home on Dancing With The Stars.
Carrie Ann Inaba couldn't take it anymore, and honestly if he went any further it would be a disservice to the entire competition, because there is a big disparity between his skills and everyone else's. It's almost like it's bad when someone who is completely unqualified wins the whole thing?
Meanwhile, Hannah B. seems to be winning over judges and fans alike. She's in the top right now, and had one of the best dances of the night. Ally Brooke has come on as a front runner, too.
During Final Jeopardy, Alex Trebek got choked up when a contestant's answer was "We Heart You, Alex."
Alex Trebek getting choked up during Final Jeopardy today messed me all the way up. #Jeopardy #WeLoveYouAlex pic.twitter.com/QJVP4hJpGV— sabreena (@aneerbas) November 12, 2019
It was heart wrenching and heart warming at the same time.
Bachelor Nation's Hannah G. (from Colton's season) progressed to a cooking show, and was talking about putting together something with five ingredients or less. She had a very interesting way of pronouncing gnocchi.
Can we please discuss the insane way this former Bachelor contestant pronounces “gnocchi” pic.twitter.com/Rors7D4Z66— kt -- (@WizzKhaleesi) November 10, 2019