What Wines Pair Best With Halloween Candy?

In Christine's neighborhood, the parents bring their kids around, and while the kids ask for candy, the adults have started asking every house to refill their flask. But you can be more elegant than that to have a boozy, spooky Halloween. We spoke with our resident sommelier Jeff Chandler, and he shared some wine pairings for your Halloween candy...

Candy Corn + Prosecco

How to compete with candy corn’s waxy, saccharine spirit? Bubbles. And lots of them. The effervescence in a clean, elegant sparkling wine not only mellows candy corn’s over-the-top sweetness—it helps coax out the inherent creaminess in Halloween’s most divisive candy. This combo, dare we say, might even convert candy corn’s biggest skeptics.

Snickers + Syrah

There’s just something uniquely transcendent about the union of roasted nuts and a deep, rich red. Tack on the vanilla harmony between caramel, nougat, and a gentle dose of oak, and the symbiosis of Snickers and Syrah is pretty much a match made in candy-coated heaven.

Butterfinger + Chardonnay

Despite the thin layer of chocolate, Butterfinger bars are fairly one-dimensional. As the name suggests, it tastes like butterscotch. Pair with a medium-bodied chardonnay that has a streak of fat-cutting acid (read: doesn’t OD on oak).

Nerds + Reisling

Tart, tangy, and tooth-achingly sweet, Nerds beg for a wine that can do battle with lots, nay, mountains of sugar. An off-dry Riesling (sorry Spatlese and Auslese rieslings!) is a great foil. Seek one with bright acidity and some mineral edge.