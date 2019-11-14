What's On The Russian Disnaya Plus Streaming Service?

Christine and Salt think it's weird that the first day of public hearings for the Impeachment of Donald Trump started on the same day that Disney+ launched. After a little digging, they discovered some connections between Russia and Ukraine and Disney's new streaming service. It's a sister service called Disnaya Plus.

Their features include:

  • Babushka and the Beast
  • Mary Poppinski
  • Lady and the Trump
  • Frozen (In Siberia)
  • Star Wars, a documentary about the 1980's space race between Gorbachev and Reagan
  • The Revengers, starring Hillary Clinton
  • The Shabby DA, starring Rudy Giuliani
  • No Miracle, the fake story of the 1980 US Olympic hockey team that never beat the Russian team

The best part-- Disnaya Plus won't cost you anything. Your mom already signed up on facebook, and now they have your credit card information!

