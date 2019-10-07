Dirty on the :30: Who Might Star In a Gilligan's Island Movie Reboot?

The son of the man who created Gilligan's Island said he is close to getting a movie version off the ground, with Kevin Hart attached to play Gilligan. He's hoping to include Steve Martin, Beyonce, and Jeff Bridges in the cast, as well.

Miley Cyrus is posting a lot of stuff on social media, including a rant about how the public feels invested in her past relationships, and she can't just kinda sorta date Cody Simpson in peace. She thinks she's getting slut shamed, but she doesn't seem aware that some people are just concerned she might have cheated on Liam Hemsworth.