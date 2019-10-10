Dirty on the :30: Woman Who Claims Matt Lauer Raped Her Comes Forward

The woman who accused Matt Lauer of rape has identified herself in Ronan Farrow's New book Catch and Kill, so now we have a name behind the allegations.

Brooke Nevils came forward as the woman whose sexual misconduct allegations got Lauer fired from Today, and she claimed he sexually assaulted her at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. NBC officials claim they knew nothing about the situation. Lauer is denying the allegations. He recounted the incident-- not denying that they were together-- but claiming everything they did was consentual. Apparently Meredith Vieira, who Brooke told about the incident, encouraged her to go to HR after the situation happened.

Lauer is scheduled to do an interview with Tamron Hall, and we can't see this not being a topic of discussion.

Catch and Kill comes out October 15th... the book isn't even out yet, and everyone's talking about it.

Rihanna confirmed talk that she turned down the Super Bowl halftime show to support Colin Kaepernick. She said "I couldn't dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? I just couldn't be a sellout." That's interesting, because Rihanna's very close friend Jay-Z is producing this year's Halftime Show, part of his deal with the NFL. Maybe this is a situation where Jay-Z is morally against whatever the NFL stands for, but to take money from them is kind of a way of winning?

.@Rihanna is our November issue cover star!



She talks to Vogue about @savagexfenty, that album you’re waiting for, being happy in love, and, oh yes, she has a few choice words for the president. Read the full profile: https://t.co/y0smmdNoO2 pic.twitter.com/ftdLwRIY6L — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) October 9, 2019

Last night on The Masked Singer, the Flower crushed it!

Video of Flower Performs &quot;9 to 5&quot; by Dolly Parton | Season 2 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER

And the Eagle was unmasked last night, and it was Dr. Drew Pinsky.