This 12 foot Home Depot skeleton is sold out everywhere

The must-have Halloween item for 2020? A 12-foot tall skeleton from Home Depot.

This thing is not only enormous, it has glowing eyes made of LCD screens and it’s become the most sought-after scary decoration of the season. Despite it’s splurge-worthy $300 price tag, it’s been selling out online at Home Depot and resale prices at eBay and Amazon have skyrocketed to over $13-hundred!

But even if you can get your hands on these bones, setting the big guy up isn’t so easy when he’s twice your size.

New Jersey resident Tom Laing, had to get some help from his girlfriend to set it up in his yard next to his spider web and gravestone decorations — but the12-footer was worth all the hard work.

He says the giant stole his heart, adding, “It’s absurd, it’s gigantic and I’m in.”

96.5 TIC listeners have spotted the colossal skeleton around Connecticut.

Danielle Afonso of Plainville has both the giant skeleton and the oversized hearse with a huge horse.

Good luck getting the massive skeleton for your front yard, and until then — these dancing skeletons will have to do!