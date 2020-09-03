5 Tips for Beating Labor Day Backyard BBQ Bloat

For many of us, Labor Day weekend will be the last time we fire up our backyard cookers and fill our patios and palates with the delicious tastes and smells of sizzling steaks, burgers, and links served hot off the grill.

Nutritional educator Dr. Julie Gatza a.k.a. “Dr. Julie” called into Christine & Salt to share a few suggestions on how we can ensure that not only our taste buds have a wonderful time at our next outdoor cookout, but that our gastrointestinal system doesn’t suffer any painful “barbeque blowback”, including stomach aches, gas, bloating, belching, and constipation.Yes, you're gonna need a little self-control, but hey — as the L'Oreal commercial says, you're worth it!

Here are Dr. Julie’s tips for a trouble-free tummy during the 2020 barbecue season:

1. Don’t pile everything onto your plate then gobble it down in the same sitting.

2. Avoid trying new unfamiliar foods and strange food combinations.

3. Don’t eat if you’re too hot, too cold, emotionally upset or physically ill.

4. Eat garnishes and veggie dishes that assist digestion.

5. Go for food on the grill first — protein, protein, protein!

Check out the full interview with Dr. Julie below.